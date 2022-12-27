52460623761_12b916c7f0_c.jpg

Courtesy photo by Todd Johnson.

Oklahoma State University researchers have joined Texas A&M University and Kansas State University in a $2 million collaborative research project to develop better nitrogen management practices for producers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities project could be allotted up to $65 million with $2 million of the funding going to the research side of the project while the rest will go toward the United Checkoff Program, which will help producers implement better nitrogen management practices and adopt smart technology into their operations.

