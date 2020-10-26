Researchers are studying the benefits of staking hay bales in Kansas waterways to prevent the growth of blue-green algae, a bacteria often caused by high levels of nitrogen or phosphorus in water that can be lethal to animals and humans. This summer and fall, researchers from Kansas State University and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment tested four waterways in northeast Kansas to determine whether the polyphenols released when the hay bales decay can prevent the growth of blue-green algae blooms. In this video, officials from K-State Research and Extension and KDHE explain the project's background and what they're learning so far. The project has also received help from the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department in Topeka, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Researchers study use of hay bales to prevent blue-green algae blooms
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2020. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.