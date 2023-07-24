Wheat

(Photo by Todd Johnson.)

Kansas wheat producers endured months, if not years, of persistent drought conditions this growing season. But when the rain finally started to fall, it brought another of the biggest challenges to wheat production - weeds. New research from Kansas State University is seeking to help find new solutions to add to farmers’ toolboxes as they battle the consistent and growing threat of post-emergent weeds.

Weeds are a consistent problem with several different types and species that compete with wheat during the cropping system. When uncontrolled, research shows yields can take a 10 to 50% hit depending on the density of weeds and how long they are present in the field. In addition to out-competing wheat as it grows, weeds at harvest time can mean significant delays if spraying is required before cutting, challenges in battling weeds taller than the wheat and difficulties at the elevator with dockage and having to dry down green weeds in the bin.

