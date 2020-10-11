Ancient farmers began domesticating wild annual plants approximately 10,000 years ago. Eventually, farmers became dependent upon annual grain crops, and according to Brandon Schlautman of The Land Institute, diverse natural ecosystems were inadvertently converted to monoculture annual agro-ecosystems. Schlautman spoke at High Plains Journal’s Soil Health U and Trade Show in January 2020.
His research focuses on developing dual-purpose intermediate wheatgrass plus alfalfa intercropping systems that produce Kernza perennial grain for humans and spring and fall or winter forage for grazing livestock. Schlautman’s work is in its infancy, but he is excited to have a proof of concept perennial grain cropping system that captures the key features of natural ecosystems through diversity and perenniality.
“Our ancestors, we came here and saw the prairie and thought, we want to make this place be this (farmland),” Schlautman said. “And by maintaining that vision and working hard, we're not only feeding ourselves, but we're feeding a lot of other people around the world.”
Somewhere along the way in the dash to feed the masses, people lost track of how to treat the environment in order to raise a crop.
“As growers and producers, we have an important role in accomplishing that,” he said. “We look at what are we using to feed the world, the majority of them, the majority of these annual grains are making up way more than 60 to 70% of all the food that we eat. They're necessary for the current food security of the world.”
Many of the species have been part of agriculture for thousands of years.
“People long before us chose that these should be the species that we're going to rely on, depend on for our food security,” Schlautman said.
In agriculture, people chose to live in a region and plant what they wanted or what worked best for the area. A secondary disturbance—fire or clearing of land and tillage—helps bring the next crop into existence. Traditionally tillage was used, but more recently herbicide burn down helps accomplish the same thing.
“We're stuck with plants that we've been breeding and domesticating for thousands of years to use up all of the nutrients as fast as possible,” Schlautman said. “Instead of maintaining them in the ecosystem, like we normally do in a natural ecosystem, we take them away and we eat them ourselves. And we leave very little in this system.”
Traditional annual grain production can end up being what Schlautman calls “leaky.”
“We leak biodiversity so we don't allow ourselves to accumulate these later, long term climax species,” he said. “We leak soil all over the place and we leak nutrients, we leak CO2 to the atmosphere through respiration. We leak nitrous oxide of the atmosphere and we leach nitrates into the soil and we lose a slew of other minerals nutrients through runoff.”
Soil loss becomes particularly important. The global median for yearly soil depth changes remains very small in a natural ecosystem. However, it takes a really long time to build the soil back up. For “plowed agriculture” Schlautman said there’s thousands of times more soil lost per year than what a natural ecosystem can build back.
“When we look at no-till agriculture, you know we're doing awesome. This is probably the best agriculture that's ever existed in humanity,” he said. “But global median, we're still losing soil at a rate that's about 15 times per year, or more than what we can build per year in a natural ecosystem.”
It's important to recognize this and there's improvements that producers can still continue to make in agriculture. And as good as no-till is, it’s still not perfect.
“So the question is can we change that? Can we develop new crops or change the crops that we are working with right now to develop these perennial and at least modern diversity ecosystems that have the same ecosystem services that are in our natural ecosystems?” he said. “And why would we want to do that?”
One reason to want perennials is because of what the plants add to the soil. With annuals, there is something called net primary productivity. In the environmental theory, the weather, climate, moisture—how much CO2 can be taken out of the atmosphere and turned into things like carbon, plant tissues, leaf stems, etc.
“In annual plants, we allocate only about 15% to 20% of that total productivity to roots, 80% of it or more is in leaf stem shoots, seeds, etc.,” Schlautman said. “A lot of our perennial grasses are different. We are allocating 40 to 60% of all of that productivity below the ground.”
Carbon goes out into the atmosphere and into the ground, with the remainder in shoots, stems and seeds.
“This is a big deal, you can imagine, when we're trying to build organic matter or when we're trying to sequester carbon,” Schlautman said. “There's two things that are important one, we need to limit the amount of carbon that's leaving the ecosystem through respiration or however we're losing it. But the second is the amount as the input.”
If the soil needs to have organic matter increased, there needs to be just as much carbon added into the ground as possible.
The second reason is perenniality is going to allow for an increase in the net primary productivity in the system.
“So the total amount of carbon or productivity that we can imagine our average ecosystem happening in a year,” Schlautman said. And why is that? It's mostly because we have living roots and living shoots and leaves in the ground for as much of the year as possible.”
Instead of having a disturbance event or a period of time where there’s nothing on the ground, there are plants with big root systems that are going to take off and grow when the conditions are right.
“In the end, what does that mean?” Schlautman said. “It means that we have more productivity, but then over time through breeding, hopefully we can harvest the same amount of seed out of both systems, while leaving this bigger chunk, that we're returning back.”
Instead of taking all the good out of the soil, there are some nutrients left be hind. There’s some diversity and restoration of the ecosystem. Worms populate the soil, insects do their jobs and there’s a capability to capture all the water and sunlight coming into the ecosystem.
“As you start to add species, you create new environments,” he said. “You create an environment for rhizobia bacteria to live and pull nitrogen out of the atmosphere and add it to your ecosystem. Add additional species and you start soaking up all the sunlight, you create new environments for other species to come and populate their ecosystem and fill all these important niches.”
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
