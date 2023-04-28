Screen Shot 2023-03-14 at 11.00.17 AM.jpg

A professor at the University of Nebraska Department of Food Science and Technology is standing at the intersection of crop improvement and human health. Andrew Benson addressed the topic during the recent Center for Sorghum Improvement Seminar.

Benson, whose degrees are in microbiology, helped establish the Nebraska Food for Health Center and was named director in 2017. Its mission is to link agriculture and biomedicine through gut microbiome research. His current research program focuses on quantitative genomic analysis of traits in food crops, such as grains, pulses, and legumes, that have significant affects on the human gut microbiome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.