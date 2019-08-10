It’s not every day that you can sit in on a meeting with some of the top agricultural researchers in Minnesota. But that’s exactly what farmers can do when they tune in to the latest episode of University of Minnesota Extension’s Nutrient Management Podcast.
In the episode “Research round-up: What we are studying across Minnesota,” 12 nutrient management researchers talk about their soil fertility research projects going on across the state, ranging from the nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium field trials that inform the University’s fertilizer rate recommendations to the potential for applying hog manure to corn early in the growing season with a dragline hose. The group includes researchers from the United States, Argentina, India, Brazil and China, with expertise in a variety of relevant fields including irrigation, precision agriculture and soil health.
They record at least one podcast episode each month, with a focus on seasonal and regional recommendations and updates on research findings and best management practices. The goal is to help Minnesota farmers maximize profitability while minimizing agriculture’s impact on water and air quality.
You can follow the podcast and other crop news on Extension’s Minnesota Crop News blog at https://blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu. To get new episodes straight to your phone, subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.
