BiocharAnnounce.jpg

Craig Bednarz, Bridget Guerrero, Nathan Howell, Sanjoy Bhattacharia and Joshua Partheepan pose before a mound of cotton gin trash at the Top of Texas gin near Dawn. The WT researchers are looking into the benefits of converting the waste product into biochar, which could have beneficial impacts for soil. (Courtesy photo.)

Professors from two Colleges at West Texas A&M University recently won a major national grant to study a project that can recycle gin waste and potentially reduce the amount of water required to grow cotton in the Panhandle and elsewhere.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ogallala Aquifer program recently awarded researchers in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the College of Engineering a $140,000 grant to investigate manufacturing and using biochar to improve soil health and reduce waste.

BiocharAnnounceClose.jpg

Nathan Howell holds a handful of cotton gin trash like that he and his colleagues will convert into biochar in a new research initiative. (Courtesy photo.)

