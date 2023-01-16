The 850 attendees at the 2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences in New Orleans, Louisiana, were offered multiple presentations on key issues and the latest research and technology than can have an impact on the U.S. cotton industry.
The forum’s two-day Consultants Conference provided attendees with insight on ThryvOn cotton; herbicide resistance; the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol; changes in weather patterns and the impact on crops; regulatory updates; pesticides and the Endangered Species Act; new precision agriculture technologies; retail inventory/supply chain status of fertilizer and chemistries; and dicamba usage.
