Screenshot 2023-05-18 at 8.06.08 AM.png

Iowa Learning Farms will host a relay intercropping field day on June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jason Russell’s farm near Monticello. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.

The field day aims to equip attendees with best management practices for establishing and managing a relay intercropping system designed to improve soil health and reduce nutrient losses while increasing productivity and profitability.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.