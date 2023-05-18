Iowa Learning Farms will host a relay intercropping field day on June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jason Russell’s farm near Monticello. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.
The field day aims to equip attendees with best management practices for establishing and managing a relay intercropping system designed to improve soil health and reduce nutrient losses while increasing productivity and profitability.
The Russell farm is located at 234 Prairie Main Road, Monticello, 52310. From Monticello, head west on County Road E16/Prairie Hills Road for 10 miles. Turn right to head north on Frozen Hill Road for 1 mile. Turn left to head west on Prairie Main Road and the farm is located on the south side of the road.
The event is free and open to farmers and landowners, though reservations are required to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.