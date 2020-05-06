The National Corn Yield Contest officially open ed May 1, and the National Corn Growers Association is encouraging potential entrants to register early and save on entry fees. Until June 30, fees will be reduced to $75. NCGA reminds growers that a small-time investment now saves money later this summer.
Since 1965, the National Corn Yield Contest offers challenges and rewards to each entrant. In 2019, 7,454 growers accepted the challenge to test their corn production skills and knowledge by competing with proven winners to reach the ultimate goal of being named champion.
NCGA wants to challenge you to take advantage of this opportunity to explore new ideas and production techniques, while gleaning knowledge to enhance your future yield potential. Winners will receive national recognition in publications, such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. State winners will be honored at Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas at the NCYC Breakfast and national winners receive awards at the evening Awards Banquet.
To enter today using the online form click here. Entry will remain open at the full rate of $110 through Aug. 15. All harvest forms will be due by Nov. 30. The contest winners will be announced on Dec. 14.
Contact NCYC at 636-733-5512 or email ncyc@ncga.com with any questions.
