Oklahoma State University Extension and Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension are again teaming up to present the annual Red River Crops Conference on Jan. 19 to 20, 2022.
As usual, the conference will focus on cotton the first day and in-season crops the second day. Cost is $25 per participant. This year’s conference will take place at the Jackson County Expo Center, located at 300 S. Todd Lane in Altus, Oklahoma. Attendees are asked to pre-register to assist in the planning for refreshments, meals and conference materials.
“Profit-loss margins being what they are for most producers, use of the most up-to-date, research-based recommendations is vital to making sound management decisions; think of the conference as one-stop shopping to get needed information,” said Gary Strickland, OSU Extension Jackson County agricultural educator and regional agronomist for southwestern Oklahoma.
Private pesticide applicators who need continuing education units—many agricultural producers are included in this group—can potentially earn up to three Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry CEUs in the 1A and 10 categories. Seven Certified Crop Advisor CEUs also will be offered through the conference.
Topics and speakers for Jan. 19 conference sessions include:
• National Cotton Council update—Jody Campiche, National Cotton Council director of economics and policy analysis.
• Cotton market update—John Robinson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension cotton marketing economist.
• Herbicide program update—Todd Baughman, OSU Extension weed specialist.
• Cotton Inc. overview—Ryan Kurtz, director of agricultural and environmental research for the organization.
• Cotton insect update—David Kerns, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Integrated Pest Management coordinator.
• Cotton area program update—Emi Kimura, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agronomist, and Seth Byrd, OSU Extension cotton specialist.
Topics and speakers for Jan. 20 include:
• Grain and livestock market update—Francisco Abello, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension farm management economist.
• Current wheat crop status and in-season management—Amanda de Oliviera Silva, OSU Extension small grains specialist.
• Sorghum pest control technologies and research update—Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program.
• Current weed control studies in the Southwest—Misha Manuchehri, OSU Extension weed specialist.
• Hay storage and management—Marty New, OSU Extension area livestock specialist, and Aaron Henson, OSU Extension Tillman County agricultural educator.
• Farm Bill update and outlook—Bart Fischer, co-director of Texas A&M’s Agricultural Food Policy Center.
“We’re not planning on live streaming any conference events online at this time,” Strickland said. “On-site participants are eligible to receive a Honda air compressor and an iPad, which will be awarded by random drawing.”
Registration forms are available through Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension and OSU Extension county offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.