Wheat harvest ventures north into Kansas, Missouri, Colorado

 

The registration date for the annual Hard Winter Wheat Quality Tour is coming up on May 1, 2023, but hotel blocks will be released soon. The tour, sponsored by the Wheat Quality Council, brings in participants from around the world who are tied to the wheat industry, but may not have ever been in fields. These individuals are able to interact with Kansas farmers, network with their peers, learn more about wheat production and assess the condition and yield potential of the hard winter wheat crop across the state of Kansas.

This year’s tour dates will be May 15-18. Participants gain a firsthand understanding of what it takes for farmers to grow, manage, harvest and market the crop. Over the three-day tour, they will canvass the state’s wheat crop from Manhattan to Colby to Wichita and back again. Along the way, they will stop every 15 miles or so to estimate yields in wheat fields on their routes. Every car will carry at least one Wheat Tour veteran who is not only familiar with the route, but also basic agronomy and the yield estimate formula. This allows participants to ask questions about the wheat that they are seeing, as well as diseases, growing conditions, field observations and more.

