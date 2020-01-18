Registration is open for the Regenerative Grazing for Restoration Conference conducted by Soil Regen, LLC and Texas AgriLife Research. The conference will take place Feb. 19 to 20 at Tenroc Ranch in Salado, Texas. This conference is of interest to land managers, ranchers, farmers, researchers, environmentalists, consultants, agronomists, and anyone else interested in improved animal, human, environmental and soil health. Registration is available at www.agsoilregen.com/events.
The principles of regenerative agriculture are a collective foundation for ecological restoration, improved productivity and profitability, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat and increased nutritional quality of food. Speakers Gabe Brown, Richard Teague, Rick Haney, Julia and Cody Spencer, Deborah Clark, David Johnson, and Jonathan Cobb share their experiences and knowledge to give producers a better understanding of regenerative grazing/agriculture practices and how to apply them.
Sponsors for the Regenerative Grazing and Restoration Conference include: Texas AgriLife Research, Soil Regen, Regen Ag Lab, Brookside Laboratories, Sterling Pacific, Green Cover Seed, Square Bales, LLC, Texas Grazinglands Coalition and Prairie Seeds.
Visit www.agsoilregen.com for more information. General registration for $175 is open until the time of the event. Registration is limited to 300 participants and includes a catered lunch by La Luncheonette out of Belton, Texas.
