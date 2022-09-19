The Provenance Co., Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 24, will premiere a short documentary about a grassland regeneration project at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival.
The film, about 8 minutes in length, is titled The Wallace Project, is short-listed for audience and jury awards. The film documents the first year of regenerative agriculture implementation on 2,740 acres of cropland near Wallace, Kansas.
