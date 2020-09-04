Colorado peach growers now in the middle of peach harvest are concerned that the recall of out-of-state peaches could impact peach sales and are urging Colorado consumers to check the source of their peaches and to continue enjoying Colorado grown peaches.
As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell or serve recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1 to Aug. 19. More details are available at https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-enteritidis-peaches-august-2020.
"Oftentimes consumers hear about a product recall and quit eating that product altogether, even though only produce from a specific source is implicated," said Palisade peach grower Bruce Talbott, Talbott's Mountain Gold. "We are asking consumers to check the source of their peaches. If they have the Colorado Proud logo or are otherwise known to be Colorado grown, they are not part of the recall."
CFVGA has supported and continues to support food safety initiatives and training specific to the Food Safety Modernization Act in collaboration with Colorado State University Extension, Western Growers and the Colorado Department of Agriculture. CFVGA will continue to work with its grower members to keep them informed about any food safety issues that could impact Colorado produce growers or the health of consumers.
"It is so important that Colorado consumers buy the very popular Western Slope peaches that growers have labored so hard to produce, harvest and deliver safely to retail outlets," said Harrison Topp, of Topp Fruits in Hotchkiss. "It is especially important for consumers to support Colorado fruit growers in 2020, as so many have reduced crop volumes because of the late spring freeze on Western Slope orchards."
