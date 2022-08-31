Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 4.51.27 PM.png

As farmers ready their combines to roll, the National Corn Growers Association reminds them of one important step—submitting yield results of your contest entries in the 2022 National Corn Yield Contest.

While harvest may seem a ways off for some, we ask that harvest results be submitted no later than two weeks after harvest or by the contest deadline of November 30 to be included in the 2022 rankings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.