As farmers ready their combines to roll, the National Corn Growers Association reminds them of one important step—submitting yield results of your contest entries in the 2022 National Corn Yield Contest.
While harvest may seem a ways off for some, we ask that harvest results be submitted no later than two weeks after harvest or by the contest deadline of November 30 to be included in the 2022 rankings.
The contest winners will be announced on Dec. 14.
NCGA challenges you to take advantage of this opportunity to explore new ideas and production technologies while gleaning knowledge to enhance your future yield potential. Winners will receive national recognition in publications, such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. winners will be honored at Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida in March of 2023.
Contact NCYC at 636-733-5512 or email ncyc@ncga.com with any questions.
