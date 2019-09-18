Harvest of spring crops progressed around isolated precipitation for the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. In northwestern counties, frost in some areas ended the growing season, according to a county reporter. Cool-season grasses in the area were still growing where moisture was adequate. In northeastern and east central counties, harvesting activities picked up significantly last week where conditions allowed. Reporters noted rain in areas was enough to delay the start of corn silage harvest for some producers. More producers also began seeding winter wheat last week. Hail that was severe enough to damage crops was reported in a couple northeastern counties. Received moisture was beneficial for pasture and rangeland conditions, but dry pockets remained in need of moisture. Scattered moisture was received in southwestern counties last week, but overall conditions remained dry. In southeastern counties, a reporter noted portions of north central Bent and Prowers counties received very heavy rainfall last week along with small hail. Rain in the area greatly benefited crops that were in need of rain.
