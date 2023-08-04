Wheat growers have faced an uphill battle with their recently completed harvest and they are anxious as they plan for the next crop.
Kyle Antenen, a Ness County, Kansas, farmer was not able to cut a single acre of wheat this summer and said finding seed at an affordable price is an important task ahead. “Everybody is scrambling.”
In late June he heard that registered certified wheat could climb to over $20 a bushel.
“I will get just enough seed to plant the acres I need,” Antenen said. However, like many growers he has faced many escalating expenses and that has to be taken into account as he figures out his plan for the 2023-24 wheat crop.
Gary Millershaski, Lakin, who attended the Wheat Quality Council in May, spoke openly about the challenges he and many other growers will face after a subpar year. He only cut about 450 acres of wheat this year as he faced 90% abandonment.
“My biggest fear is there going to be seed wheat available this fall?” Millershaski said. “As chair of the (wheat) commission I’ve always tried to buy certified seed. Last year when I bought it treated it was costing me $22 to $23 a bushel.”
That has to be taken into account when figuring costs for next year’s crop.
Stay patient
Jim Sipes, of Sipes’ Seed Sales, Manter, Kansas, understands producers’ concerns. While he expects higher seed prices when he heard a speculated figure of $30 a bushel for seed wheat he said that was too high.
“I wouldn’t feel good charging my customers that kind of a price.”
He serves wheat growers in southwest Kanas, southwest Colorado and the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle.
Sipes’ focus is on quality and he says that he will not gouge customers. His philosophy has always been to never be the lowest cost provider of seed wheat.
“I think it’s fair to say it’s going to be a supply and demand deal. That’s the way it works in this business.”
His preference is to make sure current customers have good wheat seed at a reasonable price. Infrequent customers may not have as much of an opportunity, he said.
Start early
His advice to growers is to secure their wheat seed as early as they can. This could be a year when there is what he termed a possible shortage of quality wheat seed.
Ample supplies are lacking because of back-to-back poor production years, Sipes said. The challenges include what producers are also experiencing—low test weights. The late rains will helped farmers in southwest Kansas but it did come a price.
“I am concerned about sprouting particularly in white wheat,” Sipes said. “It does not mean it is necessarily bad seed but it is not great for the grain industry.”
Handling the seed becomes critical because the plant can start and stop sprouting up to five times. “You can still make it seed even if there is a sprout on it as long as you don’t knock the sprout off during the finish process.”
While that has been a problem in the past fortunately in his region it has not surfaced and that gives him greater confidence in the quality of seed.
Recent rains helped fill the heads and improved the size of the wheat seed, Sipes said.
A year ago, he put wheat under center pivot irrigation and that helped his company to meet the needs of customers. Seedsmen in the industry have been working ahead to help find growers quality seed.
Sage advice
Producers need to check out their supply source as early as possible, he said. One concern is that as the harvest has lagged much later it has also taken time away from when the seeds can be prepared.
“We normally have all of July and August to prepare and get the seed conditioned and ready to go. We are going to really get a late start at that this year. After we get a seed block conditioned it takes a couple of weeks for germination.”
That means growers will need to be patient as they head into fall planting, he said.
A farmer may be able to use his own seed depending on the variety and contractual obligations, he said. There are several companies with varieties that have a one-time use or are considered certified seed only. Whether or not those rules might be relaxed remains an unknown but he expects that to be a topic at seed trade association meetings.
He considered this year as an outlier in what has been a challenging three-year stretch for High Plains wheat growers. Sipes is confident about a return to normalcy.
“I think we will certainly get back into a point where we have adequate supplies or will actually have surplus carryover each year.”
Wheat continues to evolve
Wheat continues to advance and he attributes it to breeders and geneticists who have the challenge of trying to stay ahead of diseases and provide farmers with plants that ultimately produce yield and quality grain, Sipes said. They also have to meet the needs of bakers and millers.
“Wheat breeders are amazing people,” Sipes said. “They do a bang-up job. The industry is changing—rather than having a breeder some companies are using a geneticist.”
Double haploid research and gene chips are new techniques that are helping growers today, he said, and that is good news for future producers.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
