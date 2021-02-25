Cotton producers looking for help filling out an application for the Quality Loss Adjustment program have a new educational tool to help them summarize data and gather the needed supporting materials for QLA in counties previously eligible for WHIP+. Developed by the Agriculture Food and Policy Center, the Quality Loss Adjustment Calculator for Cotton is now available for download from the AFPC website at https://afpc.tamu.edu.
A producer is eligible for a QLA payment if a crop suffered a quality loss due to a qualifying disaster event in either 2018 or 2019. To receive payment on the crop’s affected production the dollar amount of the quality loss from all eligible causes of loss combined must be at least 5%. Local FSA offices will use the information provided in the QLA application form to determine if the 5% quality loss threshold has been met and to calculate any QLA payments.
A qualifying disaster event is a named hurricane, qualifying drought, excessive moisture, flooding, snowstorm, tornado, typhoon, volcanic activity, or wildfire that occurred in the 2018 or 2019 calendar year. The portion of the crop that suffered the quality loss is the affected production. There may be qualifying events in both 2018 and 2019.
