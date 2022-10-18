FreezeTool-FirstFreeze-County-Highlight.png

This interactive freeze-date tool at https://mrcc.purdue.edu/freeze/freezedatetool.html is a collaboration between Purdue University’s Midwest Regional Climate Center and the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub. The tool contains county-by-county data from 1950 to 2021 and will be updated annually. (Courtesy of Purdue University.)

A new interactive online tool for visualizing and exploring freeze-date trends and other climate patterns is now available, thanks to a partnership between’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub. The tool covers 25 states in the upper Midwest, the Northeast and Appalachia.

“This tool isn’t itself tracking what’s happening in the current season. But it helps you put into perspective what has been happening in the past,” said Melissa Widhalm, associate director of the climate center.

Cabbage-Field.jpg

Fall frost on rows of cabbage heads at the Purdue University Student Farm. (Photo by Wilfried Brown GrimmPurdue University.)

 
casteel-wheat-field-frost.jpg

Some of northern Indiana's winter wheat crop was damaged by a late-April freeze. (Photo by Shaun Casteel, Purdue Agronomy.)

