10059732523_0579962b96_c.jpg

Photo courtesy of United Soybean Board.

Whether buying Christmas presents, purchasing a new car or shopping for food, everyone is feeling the pinch of inflation. Grocery prices have increased 21% (from January 2020 to August 2022), and retail fat and oil prices have increased 30%—with soybean oil a key ingredient in frying and baking, including its use in margarine, cooking oils and salad dressings.

Pair its foodservice popularity with how soy oil is used for biofuel production, which has quadrupled over the past decade, and it’s no wonder soy oil is a hot topic right now. But a new study only adds to evidence that U.S.-grown soybeans are well suited for people looking to cook, fuel up or find other sustainable solutions.

