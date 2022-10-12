The United Soybean Board announced the award of $1.1 million to the Purdue University Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute, in partnership with the University of Arkansas and the University of Missouri, for a joint project that is working to build infrastructure and connectivity for small- and medium-scale processing of soy-based value-added products.

The project is co-funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a federal organization that supports research activities focused on addressing key agriculture problems including plant health and production, agricultural economics and rural communities, and agricultural and food security.

unnamed(8).jpg

Students process produce in the Skidmore Lab located in the Nelson Hall of Food Science. (Purdue University Agricultural Communications photo.)

