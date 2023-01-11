Rural Issues.png

After a year of economic shocks that included supply chain disruption, global conflict, tight margins and historic inflation, Purdue University Department of Agricultural Economics experts are looking ahead to what the agricultural sector can expect in 2023. Those findings were recently published in the Purdue Agricultural Economics Report’s annual outlook issue.

“Signs are pointing to another uncertain and volatile year in agriculture,” said Roman Keeney, associate professor and co-editor of the report. “In 2023, our experts are assessing the possibility of a recession, impacts from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as expectations for input costs and food prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.