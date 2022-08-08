The New Mexico 30 x 30 Advisory Committee recently announced a public Request for Information to gather broad input on the conservation activities most important to New Mexicans. The RFI solicits ideas for a “uniquely New Mexico” vision for conservation.
In August 2021 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Executive Order 2021-052, protecting New Mexico’s lands, watersheds, wildlife, and natural heritage. The E.O. established the 30 by 30 Advisory Committee, comprising seven state agencies and the State Land Office. Agencies are directed to individually review and utilize existing programs, funding, and authorities to reach the ambitious conservation targets of conserving at least 30% of all lands in New Mexico by 2030, with an additional 20% of lands designated as climate stabilization areas. Benefits include supporting our economy, sustaining traditional ways of life, providing drinking water, ensuring food security, preserving biodiversity, and providing recreational opportunities for all New Mexicans.
