Aflatoxin is a toxic, carcinogenic compound produced by some Aspergillus species and found in several agricultural commodities, such as corn, cotton seeds, and nuts. It can also be found in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and stored grains during moist and hot conditions.

unnamed(25).jpg

Aflatoxin is a significant threat to our food supply because it can contaminate crops, significantly limiting food production in the southern United States, where hot, dry conditions are particularly conducive to fungal growth and aflatoxin production.

seedscoated.jpg

Quality control of bioplastic and biological control agents on commercial corn hybrid treated with bioplastic and non-toxigenic A. flavus spores: a) seed coated with bioplastic only (control), b) seed coated with bioplastic and non-toxigenic A. flavus K49, and c) seed coated with bioplastic and non-toxigenic A. flavus Afla-Guard®. (Photo courtesy of Hamed Abbas.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.