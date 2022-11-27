Farm ponds are suffering from drought conditions in Oklahoma.

Producers may qualify for state and federal drought relief funding in several different areas of production agriculture, including water availability, livestock loss, fire and disease. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

Welcome rains have fallen across the state in recent weeks, but much of Oklahoma is still in a drought.

Oklahoma State University Extension has rounded up the following drought relief funding channels that are currently available to producers and noted some of the most important drought policies in effect during this challenging season. Click on the links for more information.

