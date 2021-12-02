Oklahoma private applicators still have time to take advantage of educational opportunities they may need to meet state requirements to apply restricted-use, pest-control products.
“Oklahoma State University Extension is holding events in December and beyond that offer continuing education units accepted by the state,” said Todd Baughman, OSU Extension weed management specialist. “Private applicators who still need to earn educational credits this year should contact their local OSU Extension office to learn about scheduled events.”
Oklahoma private applicators are now required to take a computer-based test at one of eight PSI Services testing centers located throughout the state to receive their private applicators license.
Current private applicators have the option to attend qualifying educational seminars that provide CEUs rather than retest at one of the PSI centers. Earning required numbers of CEUs will allow private applicators to recertify without retesting in 2024.
“Many of our private applicators will need to collect 16 hours of pesticide CEUs between now and December 2023,” Baughman said. “Applicators may only earn a maximum of 10 CEUs in any one year and the credits must be approved by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry for category 1A. Staying on track from year to year is important.”
