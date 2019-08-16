It was supposed to be a speech about energy in Pennsylvania on Aug. 13 but President Donald Trump strayed from his prepared remarks to discuss trade with Japan.
“Many car plants—they’re coming in from Japan. I told Prime Minister Abe—great guy. I said, ‘Listen, we have a massive deficit with Japan.’ They send thousands and thousands—millions—of cars. We send them wheat. Wheat. (Laughter.) That’s not a good deal. And they don’t even want our wheat. They do it because they want us to at least feel that we’re okay. You know, they do it to make us feel good.”
It was an off-the-cuff remark that offended several wheat growers and some growers’ associations.
In a response over Twitter, the National Association of Wheat Growers responded to the president’s remarks:
“.@realDonaldTrump Mr. President, Japan is the #1 market for US wheat exports on average, where we hold just over 50% of the market. They don’t buy our wheat because “they want us to feel okay. They buy it because it’s the highest quality wheat in the world. That’s not fake news.”
Nebraska Wheat Board came out on Facebook on Aug. 14 with its statement, “Nebraska averages $15 to $20 million of wheat exports to Japan annually. It is a top market for our state. They value the quality our farmers produce,” the graphic said. “We’ll continue working to maintain relationships with our milling partners over there and market share for our wheat producers here.”
Michelle Erickson-Jones is a fifth generation wheat farmer from south central Montana, who also blogs under the moniker, “Big Sky FarmHer.” She shared a video update from the wheat field where harvest is in full swing to explain that Japan is a critical market for Montana wheat growers like her family.
“Japan is our most important market for Montana and it is our No. 1 market for the U.S overall,” she said. “They demand quality. The Japanese have very high quality standards and they come to the U.S. to get it. They are a market that we spent the last 50 years building, curating, and insuring that we provide them the quality wheat they need to make (products) for their customers.
“We have developed a mature market,” Erickson-Jones said. “We have 50% of their market share, worth $5.5 billion for U.S. wheat farmers last year, and one we hope to continue.”
Wheat farmers from across the Pacific Northwest and Plains states stood to win big under the negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement from which President Trump withdrew because of this Japanese demand for quality wheat. Since then, Canada and Australia have made in-roads in claiming more Japanese market share. Erickson-Jones added that negotiating a bilateral trade agreement is critical for farmers like her to keep their farms afloat.
“Thirty percent of the wheat we raise in Montana annually goes to Japan,” she said. “Thirty percent of our farm’s annual income comes from the relationship we have built with Japan, and from the quality we provide them.
“Hopefully (the president) will understand how harmful and disappointing the remarks that he made last night were and to underscore the value of that market to our Japanese buyers that we know they are essential and we know how important they are,” she added.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.