According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Delta Regional Field Office, Arkansas, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept. 8. Topsoil moisture supplies were 20 percent very short, 47 percent short, 31 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were 13 percent very short, 42 percent short, 42 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Low temperatures ranged from 65.0 degrees Fahrenheit at Mena to 72.2 degrees Fahrenheit at Stuttgart. Highs ranged from 84.9 degrees Fahrenheit at Kingston to 101.3 degrees Fahrenheit at Crossett. Precipitation was scarce throughout the state, with the highest concentration occurring in the northwest part of the state with an average of 0.14 inch.
