The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Randall County will conduct the annual Pre-Plant Producer Update Meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Kuhlman Extension Center, 200 N. Brown Road, Canyon.
“This program will help all of our producers get updated on new products and strategies going into the next planting season,” said J. D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural and natural resources agent for Randall County.
Cost is $10 per person, and lunch will be served to those who preregister by 5 p.m. Jan. 24 by calling 806-468-5543.
Two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be provided—one general and one drift minimization—for pesticide application.
The program will include the following topics and speakers:
Herbicide Update – Corn, Sorghum and Cotton, Kevin Heflin, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension program specialist, Amarillo;
Cotton Insect and Application Update, Suhas Vyavhare, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton entomologist, Lubbock;
Farm Bill Update – Decision Tools, Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo; and
Update on Dicamba Product Usage and Labeling for Cotton and Soybeans, Bell.
A separate Auxin Training is planned from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide an additional CEU. All producers are required to attend a training if they are planning to apply the following herbicide products—Engenia, Xtendimax or Fexapan—this coming season. Ragland will present the Auxin training.
For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Randall County at 806-468-5543 or Ragland at j-ragland@tamu.edu.
