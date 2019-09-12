Record-high heat and dry conditions last week gave way to scattered moisture by week’s end, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Northeastern county reporters noted harvest of some spring crops continued during the week ending Sept. 8, but many producers were waiting for crops to reach maturity. A reporter mentioned corn maturity was behind average. Weekend rain in the district provided needed moisture for rangeland and dryland acreage. Reporters noted limited seeding of winter wheat began. In east central counties, last week was hot and dry and many producers were waiting for moisture to begin seeding winter wheat in earnest. Some localities received moisture on Sunday evening. Western counties received isolated precipitation last week. In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest was nearing completion and potato harvest moved forward as conditions allowed around weekend precipitation. Southeastern counties remained hot and dry last week although some localities received moisture on Sunday. Crops were in need of additional moisture and a reporter mentioned irrigation water in canals had slowed.
