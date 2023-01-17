CottonU23 SaveDate 1080x1080(1).jpg

Visit hpj.com/cottonu to register.

Plains Cotton Growers Inc. and High Plains Journal are joining forces in 2023 to bring cotton producers together for the Plains Cotton Growers 66th Annual Meeting and HPJ’s free educational event, Cotton U. Both events will be held March 28 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The annual meeting will commence at 9 a.m. with a report from PCG President Martin Stoerner, followed by the presentation of the 2022 PCG Outstanding Cotton Agent Award. Next, Tyne Morgan, host of the U.S. Farm Report, is scheduled to give a presentation on the current agricultural industry outlook.

