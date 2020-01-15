Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids continued their commanding performance in the National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Farmers who grew Pioneer brand sorghum represented 88% of all national first-, second- and third-place winners and earned 6 of 9 first-place national honors in the 2019 contest.
In addition, farmers planting Pioneer brand sorghum won 90 of 101 state titles, accounting for 89% of state category winners. More than 75% of the NSP Yield Contest national winners have grown Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids the past three years.
“We’re proud of how well Pioneer brand sorghum performed this year and even more proud of our customers who are NSP Yield Contest winners. They are a showcase to how Pioneer’s elite genetics can result in outstanding yields, even in challenging conditions,” said LeAnn Larson, Pioneer Sorghum Marketing Manager. “Our industry-leading germplasm, coupled with native traits including very good tolerance to sugarcane aphid, gives farmers confidence they, too, can maximize yield potential on their sorghum acres.”
First-, second- and third-place awards are presented in each of nine divisions in the NSP Yield Contest: dryland-no till east, dryland-no till west, dryland-tillage east, dryland-tillage west, food grade, irrigated-no till east, irrigated-no till west, irrigated-tillage east and irrigated-tillage west. A complete list of winners is at Pioneer.com/NSP.
More information about top-yielding Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids is available from your local Pioneer sales representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.