The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Northern Texas Panhandle Field Scouting School will be held April 13 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 Amarillo Blvd. West, Amarillo.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the program following at 9 a.m. Lunch is on your own. “This program aims to equip new field scouters, early career professionals, producers, county agents, students in biological science majors and anyone interested in the essential concepts about field scouting corn, sorghum and cotton,” said José Santiago-González, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist, Amarillo. Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units—one general and two integrated pest management—are available. The number of certified crop adviser continuing education units is pending.
