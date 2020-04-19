More weeds are invading our pastures and reducing available acres for cattle to graze. “Reducing weeds in pastures increases grazeable acres for cattle which should improve pasture utilization and profit potential for the cattle operation,” says Patrick Davis Regional University of Missouri Extension livestock field specialist. “Also, profit potential can be improved by incorporation of forages and better cattle grazing management,” says Davis.
University of Missouri Extension will be providing a pasture and forage management workshop via internet on the evening of April 30. The workshop will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. MU Extension speakers and topics covered are as follows:
Jill Scheidt, MU Extension Regional Agronomy Field Specialist, will be discussing pasture weed control and improvement; and
Patrick Davis, MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist, will be discussing forage alternatives and cattle grazing management.
Cost of the workshop is $16 per person. Register by April 29 online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/pasture-and-forage-management-workshop-zoom-session in order to attend. For questions or more information on the workshop, contact Davis at 417-955-0287 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu. You may also find more information on how to improve your grasslands at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
