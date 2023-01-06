BreiningerSunsetHillsSpring.jpg

By Marcey Breininger, McPherson, Kansas.

The past two years have seen a big spike in farm incomes. But that may change in 2023, as farmers should plan for much tighter margins, due mostly to rising interest rates and a consequent higher cost of loans, and higher input costs.

That was the conclusion of a special webinar of the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture on “Long-Term Farm Management.” Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center and professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics, began by noting that the steadily rising Fed rate equals a high prime rate, and higher interest costs for farm loans. Jim Mintert, the center’s executive director, said the effective interest rate could go as high as 9.5% or even 10%, which could be a “shocker” for many people. Both agreed this would have implications for the purchase of land, equipment and storage.

