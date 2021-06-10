Did you plant a cover crop and also have crop insurance coverage for your spring crops year? If so, you may be eligible for a premium benefit through the new Pandemic Cover Crop Program. To receive this benefit, you must file a Report of Acreage (FSA-578) by June 15.
The Pandemic Cover Crop Program helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems, despite the financial challenges posed by the pandemic.
Cultivating cover crops requires a sustained, long-term investment, and the economic challenges of the pandemic made it financially challenging for many producers to maintain cover crop systems. PCCP helps ensure producers can continue this important conservation practice.
PCCP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, a bundle of programs to bring financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and producers who felt the impact of COVID-19 market disruptions.
Contact your FSA county office today to file your acreage report. For more information, visit https://www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/cover-crops.
