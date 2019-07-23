For the week ending July 21, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 24 short, 70 adequate, and 3 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 14 short, 80 adequate, and 5 surplus.
Winter wheat harvested was 96 percent, near 100 last year and 98 for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 9 poor, 31 fair, 46 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 54 percent, well behind 80 last year and 74 average. Dough was 13 percent, behind 32 last year, and near 17 average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 40 fair, 45 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans emerged was 97 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average. Blooming was 28 percent, well behind 72 last year and 52 average. Setting pods was 6 percent, well behind 28 last year, and behind 15 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 24 fair, 66 good, and 6 excellent. Sorghum headed was 7 percent, behind 19 last year and 13 average. Coloring was 1 percent.
Cotton condition rated 5 percent very poor, 19 poor, 43 fair, 29 good, and 4 excellent. Cotton squaring was 60 percent, well behind 83 last year, but ahead of 51 average. Setting bolls was 10 percent, equal to last year, and near 6 average.
Sunflowers planted was 96 percent, near 98 last year and 99 average.
