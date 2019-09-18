For the week ending Sept. 15, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 8 short, 82 adequate, and 8 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7 short, 83 adequate, and 9 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 21 fair, 54 good, and 17 excellent. Corn dough was 97%, near 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Dented was 82%, behind 91 last year and 90 average. Mature was 19%, well behind 41 last year, and behind 35 average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4 poor, 21 fair, 61 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 98%, near 100 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 22%, well behind 59 last year and 44 average.
Winter wheat planted was 19%, equal to last year, and behind 26 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 1 poor, 17 fair, 64 good, and 17 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 84%, behind 90 last year and 91 average. Mature was 6%, well behind 26 last year, and behind 23 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 10% very poor, 22 poor, 25 fair, 38 good, and 5 excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 61%. Harvested was 11%.
