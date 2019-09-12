For the week ending Sept. 8, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 8 short, 80 adequate, and 10 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 9 short, 80 adequate, and 9 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 58 good, and 15 excellent. Corn dough was 94 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 98 for the five-year average. Dented was 70 percent, behind 84 last year and 81 average. Mature was 9 percent, behind 20 last year and 18 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 61 good, and 14 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 94 percent, behind 100 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 7 percent, well behind 29 last year, and behind 22 average.
Winter wheat planted was 4 percent, equal to last year, and near 8 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 15 fair, 67 good, and 17 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 59 percent, well behind 82 both last year and average. Mature was 1 percent, behind 12 last year and 10 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 18 poor, 27 fair, 45 good, and 7 excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 30 percent. Harvested was 2 percent.
