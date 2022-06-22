For the week ending June 19, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 24% poor, 33% fair, 25% good, and 2% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 94%, near 90% last year. Mature was 70%, ahead of 54% last year and 56% for the five-year average. Harvested was 27%, ahead of 11% last year and 18% average.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 29% very poor, 25% poor, 32% fair, 14% good, and 0% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 19% poor, 41% fair, 22% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 95%, near 97% last year, and equal to average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 22% poor, 41% fair, 24% good, and 11% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 76%, behind 93% last year and 87% average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 26% fair, 61% good, and 4% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 60% very poor, 23% poor, 12% fair, 4% good, and 1% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 61% very poor, 22% poor, 4% fair, 4% good, and 9% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 36% poor, 48% fair, 8% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 10% very poor, 35% poor, 38% fair, 15% good, and 2% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat harvested for grain was at 34% compared to the 5-year average of 35%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 13% poor, 29% fair, 48% good and 9% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 45% good, and 29% excellent.
