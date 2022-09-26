Pivot Irrigation System

Pivot irrigation system over a field in Caddo County near Hydro Oklahoma

 Todd Johnson

Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Water Resources Center are researching how to improve water availability in southwest Oklahoma.

Water scarcity is a challenge in the region, according to Ali Mirchi, OSU assistant professor of water resources engineering. He said the declining water level in Lake Altus-Lugert limits the water supply for irrigated crops.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.