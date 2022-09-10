Hops research trials at the Cimarron Research Station in Perkins.

Oklahoma State University is researching the potential of hops as an Oklahoma specialty crop to benefit the state’s economy by boosting the craft beer industry. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

Oklahoma State University just kicked off its football season with a change to one of football’s biggest staples: Beer.

Last month, Stillwater’s Iron Monk Brewing Company released a blonde ale called 1890 Original, which is now the official craft beer offered at OSU football games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.