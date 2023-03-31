Naomi Blohm

Grain commodity prices have seen a sharp selloff thanks to a mass exodus of fund traders. Fundamentally, nothing has really changed for grain markets. On the supply side, the United States is still dealing with nine grain and oilseed commodities with historically tight ending stocks, just like last year.

Unfortunately, the funds don’t always care about what is happening in your backyard, their mission is to make money. With a lack of immediate bullish news, they have decided to step to the sidelines.

