USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service may update acreage, yield, production and stocks estimates for barley, oats, Durum wheat and other spring wheat in the Nov. 8 Crop Production report. Estimates included in the Small Grains 2019 Summary released on Sept. 30 were based on a sample of producers growing small grains this year.
When the small grains producers were surveyed there was significant unharvested acreage of barley in Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington; significant unharvested acreage of oats in Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, and South Dakota; significant unharvested acreage of Durum wheat in Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota; and a large proportion of other spring wheat acreage not yet harvested in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Washington. The unharvested area and expected production were included in the totals released on Sept. 30.
NASS will re-contact survey respondents who previously reported acreage not yet harvested in these states. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will update the Sept. 30 estimates in the Nov. 8 report. Stocks estimates are also subject to review since unharvested production is included in the estimate of on-farm stocks.
All NASS reports will be available at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.
