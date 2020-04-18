Due to the spread of COVID-19 all remaining South Dakota private pesticide applicator in-person trainings will be replaced by online testing.
Private applicators needing re-certification or initial certification should take the online test. Visit https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/ to take the South Dakota private pesticide applicator test. If you have any questions or experience problems with the online test, please contact the South Dakota Department of Agriculture at 605-773-5542 or email at SDDAAgronomy@state.sd.us.
