The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering an online pesticide program for Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Zoom meeting platform.
The virtual event offers five continuing education units—one laws and regulations, one integrated pest management and three general. There will be a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost of the program is $30 and participants must register at https://tx.ag/OvertonPest21 or by calling 979-845-2604 by Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. Instructions to access the virtual program will be emailed to registrants on or around that date.
The event will be hosted by Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, and Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Overton.
Weed control, pests, pesticide use
Topics covered during the virtual program include:
• Weed control in pastures and hay fields;
• Turfgrass weed management;
• Laws and regulations of pesticide use;
• Integrated pest management for the home; and
• Forage insect pests.
Corriher-Olson said that practice sessions will be offered the week of the meeting for those who want to check out the process of connecting to Zoom and viewing the material.
If you do not receive a confirmation email, please contact Corriher-Olson at vacorriher@ag.tamu.edu or Banta at jpbanta@ag.tamu.edu. For additional program information, call Michelle Sensing, AgriLife Extension administrative associate, Overton, at 903-847-0611.
