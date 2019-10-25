Raegan Klaassen, daughter of Chris and Ginger Klaassen, was awarded the overall grand champion award showing her Doublestop CL Plus variety in the 2019 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Klaassen placed second in production and milling and fifth in baking, earning her the title of first place as the FFA champion, and overall grand champion of the 4-H and FFA Junior Wheat Show. Klaassen is from the Hydro-Eakly FFA chapter.
Grant Robison, son of Garen and Alicia, placed first overall in the 4-H division while showing his Bentley variety at the 2019 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Robison placed sixth in production and milling and first in the bake contest earning him the title of first place and 4-H champion overall. Robison is a member of the Okeene 4-H club in Blaine County. Klaassen and Robison accepted their awards at a recognition banquet held at the Oklahoma State University Alumni Center last night.
Klaassen, a member of the Hydro-Eakly FFA in Caddo County, received $3,000 in scholarship money for her accomplishments with her Doublestop CL Plus variety. Oklahoma Genetics Incorporated presented a $1000 premium on top of those awards to Klaassen for winning first place and then Grand Champion overall in the FFA competition with the Doublestop CL Plus variety since it was an OGI Inc., release. Klaassen also received a $500 premium for being FFA champion and grand champion from WestBred. Klaassen received a $350 premium from the Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, along with a $35 premium for production, milling, bake contest and trophy.
Robison, a member of the Okeene 4-H club in Blaine County received $3000 in scholarship money for his accomplishments with his Bentley variety. Robison also won a $500 premium from Oklahoma Genetics, Inc., $250 scholarship from Westbred, $100 premium from Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation along with a $40 premium for production, milling, bake contest and trophy. Robison also placed 14th with his Gallagher wheat variety.
In all, $16,000 in scholarship money was given away at the banquet. Scholarships are funded by Check-off dollars and awarded to the top five 4-H and top five FFA entries. The contest is sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission, Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, Oklahoma Genetics Incorporated, Westbred, Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Department of Career Technology and Education.
The Oklahoma Wheat Commission works to promote greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development, and public education. Five wheat producers representing designated districts across the state serve as the Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s board of directors. Current officers are Don Schieber, chairman, Ponca City; Kenneth Failes, vice-chairman, Cherokee; Tom Stephens, secretary-treasurer, Guymon; Michael Peters, member, Okarche and David Gammill, member, Chattanooga.
