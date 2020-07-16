In partnership with Corteva Agriscience, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association is providing an opportunity to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses during the upcoming 68th annual Oklahoma Cattlemen's Convention and Trade Show on July 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Federal law mandates a pesticide applicator license for anyone to act, operate, do business, or advertise commercially or non-commercially.
"This is a limited opportunity to renew or receive your license. Current federal law requires you test "closed book" at a proctored exam facility. However, due to Covid-19, for this summer only, enjoy learning and licensing wrapped up in one," said Ron Courtney of Corteva Agriscience. "We are excited to provide this opportunity in conjunction with the annual OCA Convention."
In addition, this session counts toward Continuing Education Units. Ron Courtney will facilitate along with Jodie Stockett, also representing Corteva Agriscience.
The 68th annual OCA Convention and Trade Show is a two-day, family friendly event. The convention is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at the Marriot Tulsa Southern Hills Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
To view an agenda and register, visit okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-convention-and-trade-show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.