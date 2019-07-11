Winter wheat harvest was underway in southeastern counties during the week ending July 7, and harvest in a few other counties began in a limited manner, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Wheat harvest was behind last year and the average. Spring crop development achieved significant gains last week due to increased heat units. Scattered thunderstorms brought isolated rain and damaging hail last week to eastern counties. Hot and windy conditions elevated fire danger, especially in western counties. Northeastern county reporters noted isolated moisture was received and some areas received enough to delay fieldwork late in the week. Minor crop damage was noted due to hail and high winds in areas. In the San Luis Valley, rain was limited last week. Rain and hail in several areas damaged some winter wheat acreage. Statewide, winter wheat was rated 81 percent good to excellent, compared to 52 percent last year.
